Letter: Performative politics are ripping our communities apart

To the editor,

– Performative politics are ripping our communities apart.

Check the news any day of the week and you’ll see several articles about non-issues being turned into issues by elected officials. The most recent one came in the form of a public debate about bathroom and locker room usage at TUSD brought to us by Moms for “Liberty” backed TUSD Trustee Jennifer Grinager. There were 2.5 hours of unnecessary explosive public comments followed by a legal presentation letting everyone know that the law states that students can use the bathroom or locker facilities that correspond to their gender identity.

PRJUSD Trustee Kenney Enney is using the same tactic right now of going to conservative social media groups and riling people up in advance of Tuesday’s PRJUSD school board meeting so that he can modify flag policy. Presumably he wants to encourage people to heckle the board and community members they disagree with and demand either the removal of the Pride flag or the inclusion of any number of conservative politically aligned flags. The one he used in his post is a pro-life flag prominently featuring pink and blue baby feet.

Can we please stop this performative political nonsense?

These distractions take away from the important issues we face. Can we please focus on real issues like academics, transportation, discipline, and, oh yeah, where the largest elementary school in our district will be housed?

Intentionally dividing the community by creating issues where none should exist is a great way to destroy public education. It is one reason why parents pull their children from our public schools…and who could blame them?

Focus on real issues. Stop targeting LGBTQ+ children. If a few teachers want to let students know that they are a safe person by flying a rainbow flag, they may just save a life. Let them.

Respectfully,

Tracy & Andy Dauterman

Amy & Mason Nutter

Linda Wilson & Dan Murry

Kris Beal

Jennifer Fuller

Lilia Fuller

Elena Garcia

Hayley Fuller & Nessa Jacobs

April Gomez

Laurie Bryant

Susana A. López

