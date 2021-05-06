Letter: Petition to remove downtown ‘parklets’ permanently after Oct. 31

To the editor,

–The city council voted on March 16 to end the parklet program downtown and restore the 68 parking spaces back to public right-of-ways for all taxpayers to use. The motion passed.

In March 2020 due to the COVID-19 horrific and very scary pandemic, businesses were forced to close and restaurants ordered to close. This was devastating for them. I applaud the City of Paso Robles, public works, and community development who jumped in to help the restaurants. sidewalk cafes and parklets cropped up everywhere. Our city leaders went the extra mile by offering free butane, Cares Act money, waving or postponing taxes and fees, and a whole lot of support meetings with these businesses to see what they needed and what the city could do for them. It was a real effort by the City of Paso Robles to support businesses through this very scary time.

There is now a big push from these businesses to keep parklets and the 68 parking spaces used for them on a permanent basis for 3 to 5 years. The 68 spaces are the public-right-of-way. They belong to all taxpayers. We have a critical parking shortage in our city. Many residents have stayed home and left the downtown area to the Restaurants and Tourists since March 2020. It was the right thing to do.

Now here we are in May 2021. Parklets were to end Oct 31, we seem to have a handle on the pandemic, restaurants are back at 50-percent capacity. Taxpayers have been very patient having the restaurants and tourists take over the downtown area, but on November 1, we need the downtown restored to all taxpayers by freeing up the 68 spaces of parking.

Many people like outdoor dining. Uniform sidewalk cafes is the way to enhance our downtown and provide extra seating for restaurants.

On June 15 Gavin Newsom is fully re-opening our economy across all of California. That means restaurants can finally operate at full capacity.

Thanks to all the tourist organizations who promote Paso Robles, everyone knows our name. These restaurants were all successful before the pandemic and they will be successful again.

If you agree and want to sign my petition to end Parklets permanently after October 31, please email: sallyreynolds532@gmail.com

I will make arrangements with you to meet and sign the petition. All petitions will be hand-delivered to our acting City Manager or Mayor Martin.

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

