Letter: Please don’t make times even harder by cutting valuable services

–Is it possible that our Paso Robles City Council knows the price of everything but the value of nothing? They should rethink their idea to squeeze still more from the already bare-bones city library budget, a budget which represents less than 2-percent of the city’s whole budget. Library services are not “non-essential.” Further hobbling the library financially means cutting hours, eliminating programs, and curtailing the services so important to our seniors and to our families with children who rely on this resource, particularly in these hard times. Making things even harder for our citizens right now is not the right thing to do. Think again city council!

Jane Carey

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Share this post!

email