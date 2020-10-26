Letter: Political party is using pandemic fear to promote a socialist agenda

To the editor,

–I’m a veteran. I belong to no political party and I don’t watch Fox News. What you are about to read should alarm you because to me, it is more frightening than a night carrier landing in rough seas.

We have entered an unprecedented era. One major political party is attempting to take 100-percent control of our government. They have a well-conceived plan, and they appear to be supporting street violence and insurrection by ignoring it. The Democrat party and their de-facto publicity arm, the mainstream press, regularly engage in character assassination and obfuscation of important facts and events such as riots, VP Joe Biden family corruption, and the routine murder of black people in Chicago and elsewhere.

Had I been of age in 1960 I likely would have voted for JFK, a Democrat and fellow Naval Officer. However, a newly radicalized Democrat party is now embracing socialism rebranded as “social justice”, threatening our constitution, our liberty, and our peaceful coexistence.

The most effective tool in the new Democrat party’s bag of tricks is to promote the concept of “positive liberty,” as defined by free or subsidized housing, health care, food, and free college. These have all been declared “rights.” Unfortunately, these wildly popular “rights” require a “taking” from someone else as opposed to natural liberty, which does not.

On the other hand, natural liberty is anti-tyranny and pro-freedom. Natural liberty is bequeathed upon us from a higher power than the government and denotes freedom from confiscatory taxes, mountains of public debt, unconstitutional laws and unreasonable bureaucratic edicts handed down by un-elected public employees.

Liberty is most often stolen during times of declared emergency, and the radical Democrat leadership is using the Covid 19 emergency to scare people into submission and openly promote a socialist agenda. Chicago’s Democrat former mayor Rom Emanuel famously said “never let a crisis go to waste.”

America was built on entrepreneurship, ingenuity and the principle of an equal right to succeed or fail. We have never, nor should we ever embrace socialism. Socialist attempts at providing equity (of outcome) have led to brutal tyranny everywhere they have been tried. Over 90 million people were slaughtered by tyrannical governments during the 20th century in the name of Marxism, the tenets of which are thinly veiled within the radical 2020 Democrat platform.

This election can’t be a popularity contest. Too much is at stake. Your vote, up and down the ballot, must be carefully considered and awarded to the person(s) most likely to advance freedom. If we don’t carefully consider down ballot races, Marxist Ideologies will continue to ascend into the upper American body politic. In case you are considering not voting at all, remember that a perfect candidate has never appeared on the ballot and the upcoming election is no exception. Republican candidates aren’t always great, but at least they aren’t attempting a permanent government takeover.

The Democrat party has stated that it is prepared for election chaos. They have hired hundreds of attorneys to contest the election results if President Trump is reelected. On the other hand, if they prevail through the ballot box or in the courts, their plan is clear. They will pack the Supreme Court, repeal the electoral college, and cement a permanent Democrat majority in the U.S. Senate by admitting Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia into the union. These actions will create a permanent single-party nation, destroy the separation of powers and ensure that our Constitution becomes nothing more than an “advisory” document.

Hillary Clinton has publicly admonished former Vice President Biden to “under no circumstances, concede the election.” This is a frightening statement by a Democrat of her stature. Without acceptance of the results of a fair election and the peaceful transfer of power, law and order may fall by the wayside, and chaos will ensue.

Your vote Nov. 3 is incredibly important. You have the power to preserve our hard-fought freedom or destroy it.

Choose freedom.

Ron Cuff

CDR. USN Ret.

Paso Robles, CA

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor, opinion articles, and editorials are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

