Letter: Proposed 1-percent sales tax on Paso Robles City Council agenda 

To the editor:

Proposed Sales Tax Increase on the July 9, 2020 City Council Agenda

Through this whole pandemic, I have been sympathetic and supportive of what the City Council and City Staff have had to deal with.

Even though there were several items of concern that should have been addressed, I backed off to let the dust settle. It didn’t feel right to criticize people who were overwhelmed with something so much more important.

However, this “ask” for a Sales Tax Increase, is not something to we can ignore or kick down the road for another time. It’s here, in our face, and should be a conversation we all engage in.

On the upcoming city council agenda for July 9, 2020; Under “Discussions,” Item #12 is “Potential Revenue Measure for the November 2020 Ballot.”

There are 3 items listed as a means to increase city revenue:

Property Tax

Sales Tax

Transient Occupancy Tax

The city has been priming us for a year. And here it is. Please go to:

https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/29557/June-9-2020-City-Council-Agenda-Item-12-PDF

Of the three possibilities, the city is pushing for a 1-percent sales tax increase, and proposing it to be a “General Tax Measure,” which means they can use it for anything they choose, rather than a “Special Tax” used only for identified purposes, such as public safety, fire, and police.

For months and months, the city has been giving presentations to communities and groups, asking us what our budget priorities are. While at the same time, intertwining their message of what they need and don’t have enough money for.

And here it is. The big ask.

I said that I would support a 1-percent sales tax increase if it went to public safety. And I meant that. But I won’t be blackmailed by the city telling me that they can’t take action because they don’t have sufficient personnel to enforce.

When the Paso Robles City Council was approached to close bars etc. for the 4th of July weekend, as did the City of SLO, our Mayor Steve Martin responded with….“I have spoken with public safety and we do not have the personnel necessary to enforce such a closure. We also do not have the time or finances to add personnel. We continue to follow state guidelines and mandates regarding business opening, safety precautions, etc. I am always aware of the long-term impacts of my actions and positions and am probably one of the strongest advocates for long-term planning vs short-term strategies. I won’t be at the bars or at social gatherings over the 4th of July holiday. I believe that is the wise and socially responsible thing to do.”

By the Mayor’s statement alone, this City Council made the conscious decision to put their need for tourism dollars ahead of community safety.

They can’t enforce? Really? I might be naïve, but seems to me that you mandate the closure, then cite and fine those that don’t obey that mandate. I’m disappointed that the city took the path of least resistance, and hope with all my heart that decision doesn’t come back to bite us with higher COVID numbers!

At this next council meeting, the sales tax issue is up for discussion only. It’s here that they make a decision about which potential revenue measure they put on the ballot and for how much.

If you don’t let them know now where you stand and what you want, you can’t whine about the decision they make on your behalf.

You can email your thoughts to the City Council at council@prcity.com

And do try to listen to the live meeting on Tuesday night at 6:30.

Jan Albin

Paso Robles resident

