Letter: Response to Democratic Party condemning violence against demonstrators

To the editor,

– I was startled to read the Paso Robles Daily News morning news blast yesterday morning that published the County Democratic Party opinion piece regarding an attack on “peaceful Democratic demonstrators on the Templeton Vineyard Drive 101 overpass.” My immediate vision was of a large crowd of violent MAGA Republican domestic terrorists attacking a peaceful group while waving their AK47s from nearby rooftops. This was before I read the actual news report of this incident. Surprisingly, I found that this major Templeton overpass attack was perpetrated by a single individual idiot.

According to Dem Party Chair Rita Casaverde, “it only took weeks for them to come after our retired neighbors . . .” I am confused. Who is “them?” Casaverde goes on to say that “Yesterday’s violent assault is further proof that the MAGA faction is a dangerous mob of extremists.” I kind of got the same opinion of the Democrat-supported mobs that rioted in many US cities during the 2019-2020 election campaign period.

For those of you that only watch CNN. MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, and various left-wing social websites, you may have missed all of that action that resulted in billions of dollars in destruction, thousands of injuries, and many killings of innocent people attempting to protect their families and property. Not a peep from the Dems protesting all this death and destruction. Only Democrat support voiced under the guise of BLM.

I am certain that Rita and anyone else associated with the County Democrat Party has no idea who this apparent MAGA terrorist idiot is. What is his background? What are his political beliefs? Is he a registered MAGA Republican? Does he own AK47s or other so-called undefined assault weapons? Pepper spray is a problem but not exactly the level of AK47s!

Was he carrying an AK47 or other weapon during his “attack”? Rita’s AK47 comment is interesting. I don’t recall any recent violent Republican terrorists waving guns from rooftops. However, I do recall recent countless daily gun violence incidents reported in various liberal cities such as Chicago. Just this past weekend for example, Chicago reported 65 shootings with nine killed. I am also reminded of Biden’s DOJ-FBI Nazi-like tactics consisting of kicking down doors of Republican homes in the middle of the night, arresting citizens, and seizing property on the basis of fraudulent warrants and subpoenas while waving their AK47s in the faces of innocent Republicans and the general public. Kind of reminds me of the tactics used by the Nazi’s political police better known as the Gestapo that eventually resulted in Hitler’s German Dictatorship and World War II. And somehow the Democrats accuse the Republicans of being Nazis!

Haven’t heard a peep out of our county’s or any other Democratic Party organization expressing any concerns about the illegal tactics and violence perpetrated in most liberal-controlled cities and states. But one unknown individual’s inexcusable actions are enough to generate Democrat Party outrage about a fictitious MAGA Republican mob of domestic terrorists attacking protestors on a Templeton overpass.

I could go on, but I have doubled the Paso News 250 opinion piece word count. In the future, I hope that the Paso Robles Daily News uses a little bit of common sense before publishing future Democrat Party propaganda rubbish.

Murray Powell

Templeton

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media

Related