Letter: Response to letter writer’s fears of ‘socialist agenda’

To the editor,

–After having read Mr. Cuff’s editorial opinion regarding so-called socialism and the Democrats, I felt it incumbent upon me to respond to his screed. If Mr. Cuff is still receiving his Navy retirement, he is benefitting from a socially supported (via our tax dollars) life-long income, along with whatever other income he may have obtained after retiring. Some call this a form of socialism, though most Americans recognize this as income deservedly earned.

The same may be said about ranchers (who pay less percentage in taxes for items purchased at your neighborhood tool vendor than the regular working stiff) and farmers who receive subsidies for failed or unnecessary crops but are paid this benefit through our taxes. Every road, every public works, every water and sewage system, every public school system, every police force, the firefighters, satellite coverage, energy programs, etc. receive either all or part of their funding and incomes from this socially agreed-upon system.

If you genuinely find such public funding adverse to your high moral standing, perhaps you should give up receiving such funds for your retirement, not drive on any public roads, live off the grid and never call upon the police or firefighters to help you in case of an emergency.

To blame Democrats for their efforts to improve our condition in the U.S. (and we currently have plenty of public service concerns requiring improvements) suggests that you would be happy leaving the society we’ve become accustomed to behind so that you may live without modern medical advances, public transportation, infrastructure, emergency services and all the rest.

Michael J. Sanders

San Miguel

