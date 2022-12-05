Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Letter: Rodeo participants are not cruel to the animals 

Posted: 6:45 am, December 5, 2022 by Letter To The Editor

letter to the editor

To the editor,

Response to the letter from Peggy Koteen

– The men and women who participate in rodeos are not cruel to the animals. Your perception of what they do leads you to believe cruelty is taking place. How about you arrange a day to visit a local farmer who participates in rodeos, spend the day with them, and see if your view changes? This whole “stop the rodeo,” movement, to me, seems cruel. Leave the rodeo alone, find something else to ” fix.”

Elisa Becerra,
Paso Robles

 

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

 

