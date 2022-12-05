Letter: Rodeo participants are not cruel to the animals

To the editor,

Response to the letter from Peggy Koteen

– The men and women who participate in rodeos are not cruel to the animals. Your perception of what they do leads you to believe cruelty is taking place. How about you arrange a day to visit a local farmer who participates in rodeos, spend the day with them, and see if your view changes? This whole “stop the rodeo,” movement, to me, seems cruel. Leave the rodeo alone, find something else to ” fix.”

Elisa Becerra,

Paso Robles

