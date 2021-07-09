Letter: Rodeos mean constant trauma for animals and participants

To the editor,

-I was saddened to learn that some Cal Poly students continue to be involved in entertainment that causes harm to animals, “Cal Poly Team Advances to National Finals” (July 3).

Rodeos mean constant trauma for the animals forced to participate. Too many horses, calves, steers, and bulls endure broken ribs, torn tails, internal organ damage, snapped necks, and can even suffer agonizing deaths.

I have observed numerous rodeos, locally at Cal Poly and at the CA Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, as well as in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Modesto, Salinas, and Palm Springs, and have concluded that both human and animal injuries regularly occur.

It’s time for schools to stop teaching that cruelty is acceptable and instead to teach students compassion towards all animals, human and non-human.

Peggy Koteen

San Luis Obispo

