Letter: School closure still on the table

To the editor,

– If you thought school closure in Paso Robles was off the table — think again! There is a District Advisory Committee made of 20+ community members tasked with making a recommendation to the school board in January. There is information on the district web page here: pasoschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2846275&type=d&pREC_ID=2474372.

A year ago Bauer Speck was the site that was going to be displaced and broken up. Some have now suggested Winifred Pifer. Both of these school communities have some of the highest percentages of “unduplicated” students in the district. (This is the current language for students who get additional funding for additional support and intervention — low income, English learners, foster and homeless youth.)

Is it fair that the most stressed families will be the most disrupted? That is not all. If any elementary school closes, all schools will be affected. Over 100 additional students could be sent to each existing school. School boundaries for elementary and middle schools could be redrawn.

There are many questions and concerns that are included in this question, such as transportation, staffing, after school care, and more. All of the options are being discussed and details will need to be figured out.

If you have any questions or concerns about this and the future of Paso Robles Public Schools, now is the time to get involved.

The next committee meeting is Thursday Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. in the board room. There will be two to three additional meetings and then the committee recommendation will be presented to the school board in late January/early February.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 12 at 6 p.m.

Share your ideas, concerns and questions by attending the meeting or email your public comments to info@pasoschools.org. These meetings are now being broadcast live at https://www.youtube.com/c/PRJUSDBroadcasts

Please take the time and effort to be sure your voice is part of this critical decision!

Sincerely,

Laura Parker

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.