Letter: SLO League of Women Voters celebrates 60 years 

The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County celebrates its sixtieth anniversary this month. Marking this landmark, we both celebrate our history and reaffirm our mission to educate voters, protect voting rights, and defend our democratic institutions.

Since 1962 we have provided voter services and educational programs to enable voters to make informed decisions at election time and educated the public on issues important to the well-being of our communities.

Every election year we conduct forums for candidates seeking a variety of positions and provide information on the ballot propositions to our community. We work with county officials on voter registration, staffing the polls for elections, and election procedures to test the accuracy of the voting system and audit the election results.

Over the years, we have advocated for school bonds, a new juvenile hall, the development of Mission Plaza, open space and coastal preservation, a moratorium on offshore oil drilling, funding for public libraries, campaign finance reform, and a fair redistricting process.

Today, our local League is stronger than ever, with 300 members. A nonpartisan political organization, we do not support or oppose candidates or political parties. Our job is to encourage informed and active participation by the people in their government. Our goal is to empower citizens. Expect more voter service, educational programs, and advocacy from us in the future as we look forward to our next 60 years.

Cindy Marie Absey

President

League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County

