Letter: Sorry to read that COVID-19 testing sites are closing

To the editor,

– We were so sorry to read that the Paso Robles COVID-19 community testing site and two other community testing sites will be closing on Jan. 31, due to lack of continued federal funding. This has been a life-saving vital, and free resource for all.

We got COVID-19 for Christmas despite being double vaccinated and boosted. When the first family member tested positive with a home kit, we just couldn’t believe it, so we went to the Paso Robles Community testing site to confirm.

Everyone, from the clerks who checked us in, to the public health nurses that tested us, was so nice, efficient, and professional. With the positive test result, we were encouraged to call the national number with our cell phone in our car so they could connect us with a telemedicine doctor who could prescribe medication immediately that was then dispensed at the community site. The whole process took a little over an hour.

Over the next several days another member had symptoms but tested negative at home. The public health nurse patiently explained that sometimes the viral load just isn’t sufficient enough to show up on a test and encouraged us to return which we did, three days in a row until a positive test resulted and medication could be obtained.

We are so grateful to the staff of the Paso Robles Community Testing site, who are so kind and professional while doing a scary job.

And we really regret that COVID-19 has become so politicized that congress will no longer support this vital and supportive facility.

As the saying goes, we may be done with COVID-19, but it is not done with us.

