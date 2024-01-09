Letter: Statement regarding primary voting

To the editor,

– As many members of the San Luis Obispo community are aware, the San Luis Obispo branch of the NAACP is actively engaged in encouraging the exercise of every citizen’s right to vote. In particular, the SLO NAACP is taking measures to remind voters who may be registered as “no party preference” that unless they take action they will not be entitled to vote for a presidential candidate in the primary election.

K.C. Victor, who chairs the Political Action Committee of the San Luis Obispo County NAACP, issued the following statement:

“This is an important election year. The Presidential primary will be held on March 5, 2024. Californians who are registered as ‘no party preference’ (who comprise approximately 22% of all California voters) will receive a primary ballot that does not include the race for U.S. President. For those voters, if they in fact wish to cast a vote in any political party’s primary election for U.S. President, an affirmative step must be taken. Those voters must request a special presidential primary ballot, which State officials will supply, but only upon request.

Instructions on how to request a special Presidential Primary ballot are a bit cumbersome but are clearly outlined at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/political-parties/no-party-preference. The NAACP encourages all ‘no party preference’ voters to request such a ballot as soon as possible. The last day to make such a request in time to receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary election is February 20, 2024.”

Although this year’s major party Presidential primary races have outcomes that seem predictable, that is not always the case. And regardless of whether races are tight, you may want to have your voice heard.”

For Californians eligible to vote and who are not yet registered, the last day to register to vote by mail for the March 5, 2024, presidential primary is also February 20. Registration to vote may be made online at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration. Voters registered by that day will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary.

Thank you,

Tobin Johnson

President

NAACP San Luis Obispo Branch

