Letter: Strange light in the sky spotted in Cayucos

To the editor,

– I thought I would write you because this thing I saw around midnight on April 22 is just bugging me and I have searched the internet to see if anyone else reported it but to no avail.

I was driving to Cayucos on Highway 46 and it was close to midnight. No one was on the road and my husband and I were just chatting. I saw a super bright amber-colored light around Old Creek Road and I thought it was a street light but it got higher in the sky as I drove by. I missed parts of it because of the hills and so on and I didn’t stop.

As I drove I then saw what I can only describe as a fireball with a streaming orange ember tail heading East—very large—larger than other fireballs I’ve seen (only three others in my life). Then it exploded and the remnants were white and red snake-like fissures going in all directions. I pulled over and I could see, and my husband could see, a large pink circle where the explosion had been with a pink fading dot in the middle.

I thought I would write to you in case someone else saw it just so you have another observation.

Thank you,

Cheryl Catanzarite

Cayucos

