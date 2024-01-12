Letter: Superintendent’s remarks raise professionalism questions

To the editor,

– Superintendent Curt Dubost comments in the Dec. 7, 2023 New Times article, are unacceptable and inappropriate for someone in a leadership role. His derogatory comment and name-calling show a lack of professionalism, respect, and ability to communicate effectively. It is disheartening to see a leader who should be setting an example for the community and promoting collaboration resort to such behavior.

While he expressed that “extremists on both sides have been disappointed” in him, he only made disparaging remarks toward people on the right without negative comments towards those on the left. Specifically, he is quoted as saying, “the whackadoodle’s on the right – I mean they’re just nuts and most of them aren’t even parents; they’re politicians…”

This does not create an environment for achieving excellence in education or fostering unity among various groups of stakeholders.

He must be held accountable for his actions. What are the consequences?

The mission of Paso Robles Joint Unified School District is to provide exemplary education in a safe environment and empower students with the necessary skills for success. Belittling community members goes against this mission and does not contribute to a positive and inclusive learning environment.

It is essential for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to uphold its core values of leadership, integrity, innovation, continuous improvement, and no excuses. Leaders must uphold and effectively communicate our district values, and collaborate with stakeholders.

-Linda Becker

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.