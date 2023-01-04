Letter: Thank you for coverage of Thanksgiving for Paso Robles

To the editor,

– Thank you so much for the coverage you gave for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. It is so wonderful to have your support!

Once again we were able to have the 38th annual dinner in Centennial Park. The dining room was full with over 400 guests and over 900 meals were distributed via to-go and pick-up. In addition, we continue our partnership with ECHO and Paso Cares to ensure a Thanksgiving dinner for our homeless population. There are over 200 volunteers who work from Monday through Thursday to accomplish this wonderful celebratory meal.

The Culinary Arts Academy once again was a big help, enabling us to cook over 60 turkeys, slice and store 30 hams, and various other food items. The generous support of our community, including yourself, made it possible again.

Again, thank you! We wish you and yours a wonderful holiday season and stay healthy.

Most sincerely,

– On behalf of the Thanksgiving for Paso Robles Steering Committee

