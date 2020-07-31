Letter: Thank you public works for a job well done

To the editor,

–Finally, we have a Public Works Director who knows and understands the benefit of applying crack seal and slurry to roads while they are still in reasonably good shape. 21 years ago, we bought a new home in Riverglen Estates, with new streets. They were long overdue for a slurry update to protect the roads from deteriorating, which would have cost the city much more money to repair later. This month our entire neighborhood, 24 streets, received the long-awaited crack and slurry seal paid for with an allocation of SB1 Tax (Gas Tax and Registration Fees).

The project was executed perfectly by public works. Residents received a lot of communication the week before advising us what they were going to do and when they were going to do it, a list of do’s and don’ts, signs were put up, and a number to call with any questions. It was impressive and could not have gone better.

Now our neighborhood has beautiful new streets that will be protected for many years.

I know there is a lot more work to do on Paso streets, but in traveling down Union Ave by Barney Swartz Park recently and seeing the new road, I wondered when did that happen? We are in a pandemic, it is hot outside, and yet public works continues to work improving our roadways and streets.

Thank you, Dick McKinley and staff, for a job well done.

Sally Reynolds

Paso Robles

