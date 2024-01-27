Letter: Thank you to first responders who helped contain fire

– On behalf of the J. Lohr Family, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the first responders who helped contain a fire at our Paso Robles Facility yesterday evening. Although agricultural equipment was lost, most importantly no one was injured. We are thankful for the outpouring of support from the local community and our fellow vintners and growers.

Sincerely,

The J. Lohr Family

