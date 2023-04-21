Letter: Thank you Wine 4 Paws for supporting local animal shelter

Dear editor,

– We as a community are all aware of the ever-increasing population of animals in need of adoption among us in SLO County, which is why I want to thank those at the Woods Humane Society for creating opportunities such as the Wine 4 Paws event planned for this weekend.

Woods Humane is a non-profit organization, meaning they rely solely upon the generosity of donations and sponsorships from their community in order to care for the cats and dogs which reside at their no-kill shelter awaiting their forever homes. Last year, the event raised over $75,000, which went towards the care of over 3,000 dogs and cats.

As a volunteer at the Woods Humane Society, I have seen firsthand the change that takes place within the loving walls of the shelter, and urge those of age to partake in the Wine 4 Paws event to contribute, so that all of our fuzzy and furry friends in need can get the help, shelter, and rehabilitation they deserve.

Sincerely,

Rowan Knox, 18, Paso Robles High School

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.