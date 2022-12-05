Letter: There is no rational reason to think Oceano Advisory Council is out of control

To the editor,

I am a Cal Poly-trained marine biologist who grew up in San Luis Obispo with a long-held strong interest in our coastal communities, the marine environment, and how we address climate change. I now live in Templeton. I have spent a considerable amount of time at county beaches over 60 years and have kept abreast of some of the most important topics affecting our beaches and their communities.

All SLO County advisory councils serve the purpose of just what their name indicates: advising the SLO County Board of Supervisors. Usually, in a democracy, that advice would be discussed by all interested parties to come to an equitable decision to best serve the affected communities.

Apparently, Supervisor Compton has opted not only to ignore the advice of the Oceano Advisory Council in her constituency by not attending their open meetings, but she also has a parallel “shadow” council of her own supporters and contributors. This is not democracy! Now, on her way “out the door” because she lost her supervisor position, she wants to destroy the official council because she does not agree with some of their land use advice.

Supervisor Compton’s “OAC is out of control” story lacks facts, which in a real democracy matters. Charles Varni’s Dec. 1 SLO Tribune opinion and commentary letter identifies how Compton has tried to undermine the authority of the official OAC and details the OAC’s significant accomplishments over many years.

Supervisor Compton is playing “scorched earth” politics. She thinks she has the power with her current friends on the Board of Supervisors to annihilate a perceived enemy. Does she? The Dec. 6 Board of Supervisors meeting should be a bombshell: Either Supervisor Compton has data and facts that show egregious behavior by the OAC, or she doesn’t. Waving of hands, jumping up and down, and screaming that the OAC is “out of control” is a factless opinion otherwise. It is the attack position of a lame duck losing power.

I hope my Supervisor John Peshong, as well as all other supervisors, have better sense than to support the unsupportable: remove an official governmental body for no reason other than you “can”. There is no rational reason. It would be your legacy that you flaunt the spirit of the law. Don’t do it! We, your constituents are watching, and we vote.

I support retaining the Oceano Advisory Council.

Respectfully,

Cynthia Lewis

Templeton

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

