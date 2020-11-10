Letter: This election isn’t over until all votes are counted and audited

To the editor,

In answer to Mr. Culbertson’s remarks in “Not all ‘Patriots’ are Trump supporters,” I am amused when Trump supporters are called out for “idolizing our hero” and warned to be respectful of others that seek a positive change. Donald Trump is not my hero, just the best president this nation has seen in modern times.

Funny too that we are all supposed to work together for the future now that Joe Biden is wrongfully calling himself our president. What happened to working together for the last four years? Trump supporters, along with our president, have been ridiculed, demonized, and tagged as deplorable by the socialist left ever since we stood up for our radical ideals like smaller government, personal responsibility, and free markets capitalism.

My wife and I were part of the MAGA Drag the Interstate that is the subject of Mr. Culbertson’s letter. We want everyone to know this election is far from over.

Lastly, I will not “get over it” until all legitimate votes are audited and accounted for. When this is accomplished I, unlike the progressive socialists, will accept this election as true and valid.

Randall Jordan

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor, opinion articles, and editorials are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

