Letter: Closing a few downtown streets could make room for pedestrians and businesses

To the editor,

Do you know whether anyone has raised the potential of closing off 11th, 12th, and Pine Street to vehicle traffic to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly and also provide more room for business surrounding the park to operate in part outdoors?

Closing those streets would free up room on what is now the sidewalk for outdoor dining, drinks, and display of merchandise for clothing stores and other retail establishments. Doing so would obviously change the parking situation and probably require the construction of new lots and potentially even a parking structure, but it would also make those retail establishments more “social distance” friendly now that we appear to have a long-term prospect of changes in the way we live our daily lives.

I’ve been floating the idea in casual conversation with friends and family and most seem to think it sounds like a good idea. Of course, the devil is usually in the details but I just thought I’d start floating it to others to see if they think it might work.

Thanks,

Mike McMahon

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Share this post!

