Letter to the editor: Hooray for ‘authentic’ history

To the editor,

–In response to Kathy Sinor’s August 3rd opinion piece, “Don’t be fooled by the new catch phrase for critical race theory” to my July 27 letter “Why is anyone afraid of teaching or learning authentic US history?” in the Paso Robles Daily News, I quote the SLO March 25 Tribune Editorial Board: “Learning the true-to-life history of the US – not the whitewashed history that too many of us received at school – is a key to understanding how we got to where we are today.” I just used the word “authentic” (Wikipedia: of undisputed origin, genuine) instead of “true-to-life,” I wasn’t trying to “fool” anyone!

As a scientist, I base opinion on “facts,” which in science means data collected from a well-designed experiment that attempts to answer a specific question. In studying history, authentic information comes from primary sources like diaries (e.g. Diary of Anne Frank), photographs and documents. I am buoyed that the text to be used by the PRHS Ethic Studies course is A Different Mirror for Young People by Ronald Takaki, which relies on primary sources.

To throw “Critical Race Theory” into the discussion is simply a distraction since it is solely taught in college graduate courses. It is an academic framework centered on the idea that racism is systemic, and not just demonstrated by individual people with prejudices. The theory holds that racial inequality is woven into legal systems and negatively affects people of color in their schools, doctors’ offices, the criminal justice system and countless other parts of life. The whole point of critical race theory was to repudiate the idea that we can talk about racism only as a quality of individuals rather than to understand that it is a structured reality embedded in institutions.

Like the SLO Tribune Editorial Board said in their June 24th Op Ed: “Calm down. SLO County schools aren’t teaching children to hate white people.” I hope readers support educating our youth about “authentic history”, which includes parts that make us uncomfortable.

Cynthia L. Lewis, PhD, Templeton Resident, Marine Biologist and Premedical Advisor

