Letter to the editor: Local police department needs to be reformed

To the editor,

Thank you for the chance to let my voice be heard.

The Paso Robles “Police” Department needs reform because the political era of policing is ending up being laced with corruption and brutality, and needs to stop all over the United States first stop Paso Robles.

To Mayor Steve Martin, for you to say don’t believe all social media. Let me ask you this, you believe in the power of your own eyes, and I am sure you have seen the video of the whip master racist biker? Whip in hand and his friend saying, “this is how Americans do it”. What do your eyes see there, do tell? I see blatant racism and I’m sure you do as well, so address that.

Another video shows several Paso Robles Police officers crossing the street and shaking hands with the bikers, and thanking them for protecting their streets. This all happened in front of the Chamber of Commerce and no police were called as you see 10-15 people on the street cheering on this behavior but no cops were called?

Mr. Mayor, you stated from your own mouth that if the police were present they would have intervened, but almost a month later it is still a problem that has not been fully addressed by you or the police station. So, address it and stop sweeping it under the rug, The videos are our proof of the racism in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles claims to be “Darn Near Paradise”, but to many, it’s a nightmare because racism is real and present. Many people I know have lost long time friends over this because their hoods have come off.

America was built by slaves, plantations built by slaves, white children raised by slaves, and the list goes on.

Please tell me why then Black lives don’t matter to you but all lives matter? Matter of fact is you need to read the facts of the systematic oppression of Black America and you too will say to the top of your lungs, Black Lives Matter.

My black life and all Black lives have always mattered to me.

Sincerely,

Jerian Cathey

Former resident of Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

