Letter to the editor: Please sign petition for new high school swimming pool

To the editor and the supportive citizens of Paso Robles,

Please help support the Swim Paso Association in our campaign to proceed with getting a 39-meter pool in the ground, on the Paso Robles High School campus, for our aquatic athletes. The high school and middle school kids swim in the 60-year-old municipal pool that is out of date and totally inadequate for competition. Plus, the pump broke a week ago and they were not able to practice before their first meet of the season.

Our kids have waited over 30 years for adequate pool facilities and we can help build it now. The 39-meter pool is exactly what SLO High and Morro Bay High already have, and Atascadero High is installing one this year. It’s unbelievable that PRHS aquatic athletes have to find their own rides to the municipal pool because there are no buses. This narrows the number of kids who can participate because they don’t have rides, in an otherwise all-inclusive sport.

Other sports, like football, volleyball, baseball, basketball, etc. have their own, adequate, facilities on campus. Our aquatic athletes deserve this too.

The school district has the funds to make this happen. We need them to approve moving forward with this project and we need your help convincing them to do so. The more signatures we get the more they will listen. Please take a moment to add your name to this petition no later than Monday, Feb 21st at 3 p.m.

Sign the petition here: https://chng.it/9Sm2HYC5

Do it for our kids!

Gwen Severson

Swim Paso Association

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement