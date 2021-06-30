Letter to the editor: Thank you for support of ethnic studies course

To the editor,

The idea of an ethnic studies course at Paso Robles High School formed in one of the many meetings the Paso Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Education Committee has held in the past year. The Paso community, along with the rest of SLO County, gave it life and energy.

DEI stands proud and grateful of the immense show of support from community members ranging from students using the power of their voice, educators at all levels, parents advocating for our youth, and all those working toward an equitable and inclusive school climate.

Thank you for the record-breaking emails of support and the multiple calls to the board meetings. We still have lots of work to do and would love the continued engagement of our community.

Sometimes the most progress is made in steady, behind-the-scenes work and through difficult conversations. Other times, we need to be more vocal with our actions like calls and emails. Paso, as co-chairs of the committee, we are proud to be part of a community that is willing to do both when it really matters!

Carey S. Alvord & Susana A. Lopez

Co-chairs and representatives of the Paso DEI Education Committee

