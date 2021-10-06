Letter to the editor: Victorian Showcase should not be canceled again



To the editor,

As a long-time resident of Vine Street, I vehemently disagree with the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association’s decision to once again cancel the Vine Street Victorian Showcase.

On October 5th the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association told my wife via a phone call that it was the City of Paso Robles that canceled the event due to their COVID-19 restrictions.

I spoke to 4 of our 5 city council members and they all said that is not true. Every one of them supports this event! A few email quotes from them include:

“I can assure you the City would support this event as we always have.”

“I would happily support the event this year. It’s been too long since we have been able to gather and those that do have reservations about Covid should simply stay at home.”

Paso Robles is moving forward with the Pioneer Day event, Christmas Parade, and other gatherings that attract large crowds. I would appreciate someone at the Main Street Association to explain the difference.

The Victorian Showcase has always been one of Paso’s premier events. Last year the ‘Drive-By Showcase’ was a disaster! There was no traffic control, Vine Street was literally brake lights from 24th Street to 4th Street, and crossing the street was taking your life into your own hands.

I would ask that the Main Street Association and its board strongly reconsider their decision.

If you really want to offer a “gift” to our community as your letter states, do it right and give the gift of a real Victorian Showcase this year.

Bill Roof

Paso Robles

PS: Below is the flyer I received:

