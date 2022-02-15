Letter to the editor: Why are my kids still wearing masks at school?

To the editor,

Two weekends ago, maskless Governor Gavin Newsom was spotted at a football game of 70,000+ people. Last week, the Democrats voted to extend the state of emergency – again.

We have three bills on the table:

Minors can consent to vaccination, The covid vaccine (prior to FDA approval) can be required for school attendance, All employees and independent contractors must be vaccinated against covid.

Yesterday, California hosted the super bowl in LA. The maskless crowd cheered alongside pro-mandate politicians and celebrities. Where is the emergency? Where is the need for those three bills to become law in our state?

Children are the marginalized group being abused while Newsom reigns. This week, kids will step into the classroom environment unable to breathe or see the smiles of their peers. All of this for a virus with an extremely high survival rate among their age group. Not to mention, a vaccine is available for children ages 5 and up. Concerned families have access to the free preventative measure. Removing the mask mandate for schools does not equate to a mask ban. Children can still wear them. Teachers and staff can still wear them.

In the culture of woke-ism, the mask mandate for school children is ageist. They are being discriminated against because of their age and inability to advocate for themselves. Children are an easy target for abusive adults to control. Most of these adults who are force-masking children are not concerned about covid. They have been given power and they are grabbing hold with white-knuckled clenched fists. Hypocrisy is the real threat to our society, and it is harming our kids.

Alisha Enns

Cambria, Calif.

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

