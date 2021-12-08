Letter to the editor: Why aren’t people following mask mandate in Paso Robles?

To the editor,

I’ve been coming to Paso Robles from Monterey three or four times a year for thirty years. I’ve always had several winery club memberships and have regularly brought guests to sell your town. I’ve probably spent $50,000 there over that span but that is over. I will never spend another dime in your town.

Despite the indoor mask mandate, the majority of the restaurants I walked into this past weekend had no employees wearing masks. I was actually ridiculed and threatened for wearing one. What has happened to the people of your city?

I realize there’s nothing you can do about a few bad apples, but you certainly can enforce the mask mandate. I feel badly for the few restaurants that are following the rules, but I have canceled all wine clubs and I will tell everyone I know to avoid Paso Robles forever.

By the way, I have never once walked into a Monterey restaurant without employees all wearing masks. It can and should be done out of common decency for those at risk.

Nacny Fraser

Monterey, CA

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement