Letter: Very disappointed in Sierra Bonita for suppressing support for police

To the editor,

An open letter to the Sierra Bonita Village Homeowners’ Association:

Since when can only the Democrats make a political statement without getting their heads chopped off? I have lived in SLO County since 1960 and never have I felt so offended as I do today because of the current administration’s Socialistic/Communistic agenda., and the fact that you have swallowed the Jello!

I am 80 years old, and as a Real Estate Broker and Co-Owner of a Real Estate Appraisal Office I have spent a lot of time in the Sierra Bonita area and my husband and I have often thought of purchasing a home there for our retirement. (we are not yet retired).

No more would I even consider that move! If you guys don’t even have the guts to stand up to the people wanting to destroy our country and our law enforcement then I don’t want any part of living where you make the rules.

Yes, I do consider you folks traitors to our country and rural way of life.

I hope the current residents of Sierra Bonita have the balls to fight you on this issue and perhaps bring back the right of our citizens to express their appreciation for our wonderful men and women in blue that fight for you every day of their lives.

I found your letter to Madison Drake stupid, offensive, oppressive and downright dangerous – how would you feel if our law enforcement stopped responding to the senior citizens in your area and let the area become overrun by thugs and their violence? Perhaps it is you that might need the protection (and no, that is not a threat…. at least not from me). How dare you put your senior residents in peril for your ridiculous political beliefs. If you can express your beliefs, they should be allowed to express their beliefs as well!

I am so disappointed in all of you. We certainly need different leadership within your Homeowner’s Association – your current administration just isn’t getting the job done.

A very disappointed citizen,

Estella McElwain, real estate broker

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement