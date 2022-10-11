Letter: Vote for candidates who are positive, inclusive, and support quality education

To the editor,

It has been two years since I ran for the school board. Despite coming in #8, for 4 open seats, I have continued to volunteer in schools, to work to solve problems people share with me, to contribute to positive planning for the future of the schools, to share information with families, and to communicate with students, families, teachers, district and site leaders, and elected trustees.

I have made efforts and worked with others to share information with the community so everyone can be involved in processes like planning grade level configurations, spending one-time funds, oversight to ensure bond funds are spent appropriately, and recognizing the challenging work done by so many in our schools.

But it is not enough!

I continue to be concerned about the current state and the future of our schools.

I continue to be concerned about the lack of diversity in leadership, elected and appointed positions.

I continue to be concerned with the various needs of our students and communities being pitted one against the other.

I continue to be concerned with the divisive tone of many of the school board meetings.

I continue to be concerned that large groups of students and families are being left out of the decision-making process.

I continue to be concerned with the turnover in leadership and staff at several sites.

I continue to be concerned about declining enrollment.

I continue to be concerned with the lack of compassion for others displayed at meetings.

I continue to be concerned with the lack of creativity to solve the problems our students, families, and teachers are facing every day.

I continue to be concerned that there are so many feeling it is unsafe to speak up.

If you are concerned about education in Paso Robles —now and into the future—take action!

If you are concerned about education in Paso Robles — Vote! Vote for candidates who are positive, inclusive, and supportive of quality education for all students. Look for candidates who do not use words like stop, restrict or eliminate but rather accept, study, and educate – guiding students to practice critical thinking.

If you feel too busy or overwhelmed or unclear or hopeless or isolated to cast your vote, please email me! If you are 18 and eligible you can go to vote.org and register to vote — if you register by Oct. 24 you can vote by provisional ballot on Nov. 8.

Do not hesitate or wait or give up! Finding creative and inclusive solutions to the challenges we are facing will take everyone. It will take all of us to build a stronger, positive, and resilient school system for now and the future of the Paso Robles community.

Sincerely,

Laura Parker

Paso Robles

Lparker1@gmail.com

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media