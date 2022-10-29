Letter: Vote for Hiteshew, Williams, and Cogan for school board

To the editor,

– Have you voted yet? If not, please get your ballots in.

We have very important school board races this year with some spectacular candidates who really care about the students in the school district.

These candidates and their volunteers have been out door-knocking, putting up signs, texting, emailing, posting on social media, hosting in-person events, and painting car windows to try to get your attention. Please take a few minutes to review their positions and consider voting for them.

I have two young children in the district and a vested interest in seeing positive change on the school board. I want the board to be focused on real issues affecting our community, listening to the concerns of all families in the district, and making decisions based on what is best for the community. This is why I wholeheartedly support the following candidates and I humbly ask you to read their position statements and consider voting for them as well:

All of these candidates are open-minded and willing to listen to the concerns of the community as a whole. They have demonstrated over and over again their commitment to the students and the families of Paso Robles. I urge you to listen to what they have to say and to give them your vote.

Get your ballots in. Now’s the time for meaningful positive change!

Tracy Dauterman

Paso Robles parent

