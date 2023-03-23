Paso Robles News|Thursday, March 23, 2023
Letter: Vote to break the grip of ‘good ole boys’ club 

Posted: 5:12 am, March 23, 2023 by News Staff

letter to the editorTo the editor,

– There seems to be one constant in the letters endorsing candidate Hollander. They proclaim to be former Bearcats, their children are former Bearcats and their grandchildren are in the Paso school system. This seems to me like the “good ole boy” club working hard for candidate Hollander. This is a small town and the good old boys have it firmly in their grip and it’s time to break that grip and candidate Enney is a step in the right direction.

Marvin Cowley
City Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Opinion pieces and letters to the editor are the personal opinions of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

 

