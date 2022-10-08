Letter to the editor: We need ‘the light of day’ in our community

To the editor,

– Mr. Rivera made an excellent point in his recent letter, that what we all need is “the light of day” in our community. It reminded me of something I saw last spring. A group of kids were playing a noisy game of “sheriff and robbers” on their bikes. All was going well until the nine-year-old sheriff released the four-year-old robber too early. At this point, the sheriff’s little sister hopped off her bike and stood right up to the sheriff. “You have to do what’s true!” She spluttered at him. “You’re the sheriff, but I am the one who gets to elect you!”

The children of our city desperately need to see their parents choosing elected officials in every arena who are walking transparently in the light of truth. Our kids aren’t voting in this election, but let’s give them the values to vote wisely in their future elections someday!

Imagine a future full of citizens who were raised by a city that valued complete honesty!

– Molly Keulen

Paso Robles

