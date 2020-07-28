Letter: Wear a mask, social distance, remember freedom is for everyone

To the editor,

Our daily news is full of people wanting to have freedom, not to be muzzled, to exercise their constitutional rights, or not be trodden on.

This dialogue, for want of a better word, revolves around a common-sense approach to containing COVID-19 and responsible citizens being asked to social distance and wear a mask. This is where freedom is a term used by a privileged selfish minority who are actually denying the majority their real freedom by prolonging the pandemic.

With the highest amount of cases and deaths in the history of the virus now upon us, real freedom for many of us looks even further away. It is not about you, it is about everyone, and we need to be pulling as one as it is abundantly clear we are a million miles and 1000 deaths in 4 days away from that.

Freedom is for everyone.

Michael Blunden

Paso Robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

