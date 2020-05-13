Letter: Wednesday, May 13 is ‘Day of the Teacher’

To the editor,

Wednesday, May 13, is the Day of the Teacher. The California Retired Teachers Association (CalRTA) joins Californians statewide in honoring our fellow educators who have given so much during these extraordinary times. Teachers have had to reinvent every aspect of their classroom under very stressful circumstances. They have risen to the challenge with skill, determination, and an incredible amount of love and support for their students. We thank them for their hard work and send our heart-felt hope that students and their dedicated teachers will be reunited in the classroom soon.

And remember, if you can read this, you should thank a teacher.

Co-Presidents:

CalRTA Division 86 N. San Luis Obispo County

Bill Stansbury (Templeton) and

David Haste (Paso Robles)

David Haste

Paso Robles

