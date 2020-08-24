Letters in response to ‘end the coronavirus masquerade’

–The following letters were sent in response to “Letter to the editor: End the coronavirus masquerade”.

Response to August Selemi,

We hear from numerous highly educated doctors and scientists that Covid is an extremely serious threat that has already killed over 177,000 people in the US devastating their families and friends. But you say it’s “an invisible, media-created, nonexistent bogeyman.” Please tell us what authorities you are relying on when you tell us to reject all COVID-19 protective actions? Clearly you have none. It’s uninformed, arrogant people like you that keep this virus so deadly in our country. We have one of the worst death rates in the world. You should take a look at Japan, South Korea, New Zealand to see what they have done to minimize COVID deaths. Before you give us any further COVID advice, please educate yourself.

Belle C Mason

Paso Robles

To the editor,

I am writing to express my utter disappointment and complete disbelief that you would choose to publish this letter to the editor. The author (August Salemi) states in part “…reject this infantile concept of hiding behind a face mask…” as well as calls COVID a “…media-created, nonexistent bogeyman.” Finally, the author promotes all readers to engage in “… Total and immediate repudiation of all pandemic mandates.”

While this may fit your criteria of the category; Opinion, publishing such a piece that promotes engaging in illegal and lawless behavior through the “repudiation of mask mandates,” promotes the easily and long-debunked conspiracy theory that COVID does not exist, and ultimately results to name-calling of those that believe in science by stating that they are engaging in an “infantile concept” and “hiding,” cannot be seriously considered for publication under any category in any media outlet that works to maintain public safety and credibility.

Your publishing of this article will negatively influence those who do not accept truth, actively work to continue the spread, and hinder our community’s prospects at further re-opening business and sending our kids to school.

It’s extremely unfortunate you chose to spread this misinformation which will only continue to degrade the slow and halting recovery. I hope you seriously consider writing a retraction piece.

Please stay safe out there,

Joel McCuistion

To the editor,

Please do not post any more asinine letters calling Covid19 a hoax. That is an insult to 170,000 people (and counting) who have died as a result of the pandemic. All science tells us that the only way to flatten the curve and save lives is to wear a mask and follow doctors’ recommendations. We have suffered as a result of this pandemic, people are still dying, and schools/businesses are closed. The economy is destroyed. We must work together as a community to bring back a safe environment. The person who wrote that woefully wrong letter is embarrassing and encourages still more calamities. The online newsletter should not publish thus support this insanity. No more, thank you.

Jeanne Dukes

Paso robles

Editor’s note: Letters to the editor are personal opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Paso Robles Daily News or its staff. We welcome letters from local residents regarding relevant local topics. To submit one, click here.

