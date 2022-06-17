Library announces changes to State Parks Pass Program

Additional free park passes available for check-out

– The Paso Robles City Library has announced two important changes to its popular California State Parks Pass Program:

• The increase to 10 free vehicle day-use passes to over 200 participating state park units operated by the California State Park available for check-out

• An extended check-out period of three weeks

“What better way to fully embrace this year’s camp-themed summer reading program ‘Read Beyond the Beaten Path’ than to incorporate a trip to a California state park?” said City Librarian Angelica Fortin. “We are excited to be able to give more families more time to plan their trips and enjoy our beautiful state.”

The pass is valid for entry of one passenger vehicle with a capacity of nine people or fewer or one highway-licensed motorcycle at participating state park units. Paso Robles City Library cardholders can request a park pass through the library catalog.

For more information on the library’s program, click here. Detailed information on the State Parks, including full terms and conditions, is available online at CheckOutCAStateParks.com.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

