Library announces launch of new app 

Posted: 5:58 am, September 2, 2023 by News Staff

paso robles library

LiDA replaces old Black Gold app

– The Paso Robles City Library has introduced a new app, Aspen LiDA—short for Library Discovery App—which will replace the old Black Gold app, set to expire on Sept. 30. Aspen LiDA has many features.

It can:

  • Store a digital copy of library barcodes
  • Save searches for later reference
  • Keep a wish list of books to read
  • Offer personalized browsing categories
  • Notify users when the library receives new books by a favorite author

 

LiDA is up and running and can be downloaded from app stores now. For more information, call the library reference desk at (805) 237-3870.

Comments

