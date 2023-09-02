Library announces launch of new app

LiDA replaces old Black Gold app

– The Paso Robles City Library has introduced a new app, Aspen LiDA—short for Library Discovery App—which will replace the old Black Gold app, set to expire on Sept. 30. Aspen LiDA has many features.

It can:

Store a digital copy of library barcodes

Save searches for later reference

Keep a wish list of books to read

Offer personalized browsing categories

Notify users when the library receives new books by a favorite author

LiDA is up and running and can be downloaded from app stores now. For more information, call the library reference desk at (805) 237-3870.

Share To Social Media