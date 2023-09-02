Library announces launch of new app
LiDA replaces old Black Gold app
– The Paso Robles City Library has introduced a new app, Aspen LiDA—short for Library Discovery App—which will replace the old Black Gold app, set to expire on Sept. 30. Aspen LiDA has many features.
It can:
- Store a digital copy of library barcodes
- Save searches for later reference
- Keep a wish list of books to read
- Offer personalized browsing categories
- Notify users when the library receives new books by a favorite author
LiDA is up and running and can be downloaded from app stores now. For more information, call the library reference desk at (805) 237-3870.