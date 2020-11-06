Library announces new, ‘Caught Read Handed’ reading challenge

–A chilly evening calls for a hot drink, a warm blanket, and a good book. Cozy up this winter with the Paso Robles Library’s “Caught Read-Handed Mystery Reading Challenge,” where the only mystery is whether you’ll be able to read 500 minutes during the month of December.

Choose a cute cozy or a spine-tingling psychological thriller, as long as it’s a mystery, it counts! And this challenge is for all ages, so dust off that copy of Who Took My Hat? and let the little ones participate, too. Just remember to log those minutes and come into the library to claim your Mystery Book Bag once you’ve completed the challenge. Visit the library website for more information.

At this time, the Library is open Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday- Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

