Library ‘backroom bookstore’ operating at Gatherings Emporium 

Posted: 6:40 am, December 23, 2021 by Reporter Dick Mason

Backrrom Book Store

Proceeds from book sales go to the Paso Robles Library

– The Friends of the Paso Robles Library has a “Backroom Bookstore” operating in Gatherings Emporium at 1335 Park Street in Paso Robles. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the non-profit has been unable to hold their annual book sales, so they are selling their books at discounted prices at the backroom bookstore in Gatherings.Sue Kennedy and books

The books are all in good to new condition. Many have never been read or even opened. Hardbacks are $3. Paperbacks are $1 or $2. DVD’s are $3.Books and prices

Gatherings is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays. Proceeds from the sale of books at the backroom bookstore go to the Paso Robles Library.

Gatherings entry with flag

