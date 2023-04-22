Library Book Club’s book for May is ‘Somewhere Sisters’

Group to meet up and discuss book Wednesday, May 17

–The Paso Robles Library Book Club members will delve into Erika Hayasaki’s “Somewhere Sisters,” for May. The group will meet to discuss the book on Wednesday, May 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. The discussion will take place in the Library Conference Room.

“Somewhere Sisters” tells the tale of twin sisters Ha and Leon, as they recount their separation at birth and their respective journeys growing up with different families in different countries. The book offers a touching exploration of sisterhood and the complexities of coming of age, all while the sisters redefine the meaning of family for themselves.

The richly textured story is told from the perspectives of Ha and Leon themselves, and is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers.

This book club meeting is open to participants ages 16 and up. Registration is required for each attendee.

