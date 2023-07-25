Library book club’s featured book for August is ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’

Discussion slated for Aug. 16

– The Paso Robles City Library Book Group will host a group discussion of this month’s featured book, Shelby Van Pelt’s Remarkably Bright Creatures, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6-7 p.m., in the library conference room.

About the book

After Tova Sullivan’s husband dies, she begins working the night shift at the Sowell Bay Aquarium, mopping floors, and tidying up. Keeping busy has always helped her cope, which she’s been doing since her eighteen-year-old son, Erik, mysteriously vanished. Tova becomes acquainted with curmudgeonly Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus living at the aquarium.

Marcellus knows more than anyone can imagine but wouldn’t dream of lifting one of his eight arms for his human captors—until he forms a remarkable friendship with Tova. Ever the detective, Marcellus deduces what happened the night Tova’s son disappeared. And now Marcellus must use every trick his old invertebrate body can muster to unearth the truth for her before it’s too late. This title is available in various formats through the catalog.

Registration is required for each participant. This activity is designed for ages 16 and older.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

