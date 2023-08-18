Paso Robles News|Friday, August 18, 2023
Library book club’s featured book for September is ‘The Arsonists’ City’ 

Posted: 5:51 am, August 18, 2023 by News Staff
The Arsonists' City by Hala Alyan

The Arsonists’ City, pictured with author Hala Alyan. Images from author’s website.

Discussion slated for Sept. 20

– The Paso Robles City Library Book Group will host a group discussion of this month’s featured book, The Arsonists’ City by Hala Alyan on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 6-7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

The Arsonists’ City by Hala Alyan is a rich family story, a personal look at the legacy of war in the Middle East, and an indelible rendering of how we hold on to the people and places we call home.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. This activity is designed for ages 16+.

 

