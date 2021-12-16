Library Book Group kicks off New Year with ‘Winter Garden’ by Kristin Hannah

Join the Zoom discussion of this vividly imagined tale

– Join the Library Book Group Zoom discussion of Kristin Hannah’s “Winter Garden” on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 6-7 p.m.

Registration is required for each participant. This title is available through the Black Gold Library System and as an eBook on the OverDrive digital platform.

About the book

When their beloved father falls ill, two estranged sisters find themselves together by his deathbed, listening to a captivating, mysterious love story that spans sixty-five years and moves from frozen, war-torn Leningrad to modern-day Alaska. The sisters learn the secret of their mother’s past and uncover a truth so terrible it will shake the foundation of their family and change who they think they are.

The library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

