Library book group reads: Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane

–Join the Paso Robles City Library’s Book Group on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 7-8 p.m., for a discussion of Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane.

Ask Again, Yes is a moving novel about two neighboring families, the friendship between their children, a tragedy that reverberates over four decades, and the power of forgiveness.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on library programs and events, please call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library.

