Library book group reads, ‘Rules of Civility’ in January

Group meets to discuss the book Jan. 18

– The Paso Robles Library Book Group will read, “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles in January. The group will meet to discuss the book in the library conference room on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6-7 p.m.

About the book

Twenty-five-year-old Katey Kontent, a young woman in post-Depression era New York, suddenly finds herself thrust into the upper echelons of New York society, where she will have little to rely upon other than a bracing wit and her own brand of cool nerve.

The title is available in various formats in the catalog. Space is limited. Registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. (Group reservations cannot be processed.) Activity designed for ages 16 and up.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media