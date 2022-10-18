Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Library book group reads, ‘The People We Keep’ 

Posted: 5:05 am, October 18, 2022 by News Staff
'The People We Keep'

Author Allison Larkin. Photo from allielarkinwrites.com.

Public invited to take part in discussion Nov. 17

– The Paso Robles City Library Book Group will read, “The People We Keep,” by Allison Larkin in November. The public is invited to discuss the book on Thursday, Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m. in the library conference room.

About the book

April Sawicki packs her belonging and sets off on a journey to find a life that’s all hers, ultimately discovering that where she came from doesn’t dictate who she has to be.

Space is limited. Registration with a library card is required for each participant. (Group reservations cannot be processed.) The activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

 

