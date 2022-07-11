Library book group selects ‘Clover Girls’ as August title

Public invited to join discussion Aug. 17

– On Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 6-7 p.m., the public is invited to meet in the Library Conference Room to discuss The Clover Girls by Viola Shipman.

About the book

Elizabeth, Veronica, Rachel, and Emily met at Camp Birchwood as girls in 1985, where over four summers they were the Clover Girls—inseparable for those magical few weeks of freedom—until the last summer that pulled them apart. Now approaching middle age, the women are facing challenges they never imagined as teens, struggles with their marriages, their children, their careers, and wondering who it is they see when they look in the mirror. Then Liz, V, and Rachel each receive a letter from Emily with devastating news. She implores the girls who were once her best friends to reunite at Camp Birchwood one last time, to spend a week together revisiting the dreams they’d put aside and repair the relationships they’d allowed to sour. But the women are not the same idealistic, confident girls who once ruled Camp Birchwood, and perhaps some friendships aren’t meant to last forever.

Registration is required for each participant. This title is available in various formats through the catalog. For ages 16+.

The library is Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Related