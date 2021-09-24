Library book group to read ‘Mexican Gothic’ for October

Zoom meetup discussion happening Oct. 21

– The Paso Robles Library Book Group will read, “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia as their featured read for October. The Zoom meetup discussion will happen on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 6-7 p.m.

About the book:

After receiving a frantic letter from her cousin begging for someone to save her from a mysterious secret, Noemí Taboada heads to High Place, a distant house in the Mexican countryside. However, the house begins to invade her dreams with visions of blood and doom. As Noemí digs deeper she unearths stories of violence and madness. Mesmerized by the terrifying yet seductive world of High Place, Noemí may soon find it impossible to ever leave this enigmatic house behind.

The title is available in print through the library and as an eBook or eAudiobook on the Overdrive/Libby digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

